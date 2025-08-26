Frost & Sullivan Honors NEC's Scalable and Automation-First Approach to Digital Workplace Management Services in Southeast Asia

This recognition underscores NEC's leadership in automation-first workplace operations, customer-centric service delivery, and strategic transformation partnerships.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that NEC Asia Pacific has been recognized with the 2025 Southeast Asian Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the Digital Workplace Management Services industry for its outstanding achievements in customer impact, operational efficiency, and innovation-led service transformation. This recognition highlights NEC's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. NEC excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Frost & Sullivan recognizes NEC's full-service model, proprietary innovation, and commitment to underserved markets as a strategic approach that positions the company for long-term growth and relevance," said Krishna Baidya, senior director for Frost & Sullivan's Asia-Pacific ICT business unit.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on integrated service delivery, automation, and customer partnership, NEC has demonstrated exceptional agility in adapting to the region's fast-evolving workplace and infrastructure landscape. Its continued investment in cloud-native platforms and scalable, AI-enhanced automation has enabled the company to deliver consistent value across enterprise, government, and healthcare verticals.

Innovation remains central to NEC's approach. Its workplace management portfolio includes intelligent endpoint management, sentiment-aware AI contact centers, and a fully integrated service operations model-all aligned to enhance cost efficiency, service speed, and user experience. The company's unified endpoint management (UEM) platform exemplifies this, allowing for proactive remediation of endpoint issues and auto-generated, non-billable service tickets-positioning automation as a true value-added function.

"At NEC, our customers are always at the heart of everything we do. By continuously innovating, we create what's ahead: technology with purpose, enhanced experiences, and workplaces transformed into seamless, secure environments. This recognition from Frost & Sullivan inspires us to keep driving innovation that empowers end-users to work with confidence and peace of mind," said Job Chan, Head of RHQ Managed Services, Vice President, NEC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

NEC's partner-oriented model and high degree of customization address customers' specific requirements and pain points. Instead of defaulting to templated SLAs, the company co-creates transformation strategies that align with each client's unique environment. Its deep technical fluency enables seamless integration with partners' native services, building omnichannel automation with real-time support capabilities-including field engineer dispatch tracking that mirrors consumer-grade transparency.

Frost & Sullivan commends NEC for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of digital workplace services and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition celebrates forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognitions highlight companies across global markets that demonstrate exceptional performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts evaluate performance through detailed interviews, analyses, and secondary research to identify best practices that advance industry standards.

