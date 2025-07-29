

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo-headquartered NEC Corporation (NIPNF) that provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally on Tuesday reported improved results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.



Net profit for the period stood at 19.3 billion yen or 14.49 yen per share as compared with a net loss of 5.8 billion yen or 4.38 yen per share in the prior-year period.



Non-GAAP net profit for the quarter stood at 22.3 billion yen or 16.72 yen per share as compared with a net profit of 10.5 billion yen or 7.9 yen per share in the first quarter of the previous year.



Revenue increased 3.7 percent year-on-year to 715.7 billion yen from 690.3 billion yen in the first quarter of the previous year.



The company has made no changes to the fiscal 26 forecasts made on April 28, 2025.



