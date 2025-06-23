TOKYO, June 23, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and NESIC Holdings, Ltd. today announced executive appointments that will become effective as of July 1, 2025.NESIC Holdings, Ltd. is an intermediate holding company established as a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC. NESIC Holdings, Ltd. will take over all shares of NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation and NEC Nexsolutions, Ltd. owned by NEC as of July 1, 2025, and commence operations.Under NESIC Holdings, Ltd., NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation and NEC Nexsolutions, Ltd. will integrate their business operations to establish a business structure capable of providing integrated IT and network solutions for digital transformation (DX), from consulting to system integration (SI), construction, and maintenance. This will enable both companies to expand their current business areas and target local governments and small and medium-sized enterprises throughout Japan, where demand for DX is set to grow significantly.For the full press release, visit https://www.nec.com/en/press/202506/global_20250623_01.html.About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.