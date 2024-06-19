

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has invited applications for nearly $200 million in grant to fix the aging natural gas pipes in the country, and to reduce energy costs.



The Natural Gas Distribution Infrastructure Safety and Modernization (NGDISM) grant program is aimed at mitigating safety risks and methane emissions from high-risk and leak-prone legacy natural gas distribution pipes.



The funding opportunity is open to all municipal or community-owned utilities (excluding for-profit entities) seeking assistance in repairing, rehabilitating, or replacing high-risk, leak-prone natural gas distribution infrastructure.



Collectively, these projects will reduce the risk of methane leakage, which has nearly 80 times the global warming potential as carbon dioxide, create good-paying jobs for pipeline workers, and reduce energy costs associated with the repair of legacy pipes



The deadline to apply for the latest request for grant applications is June 20.



