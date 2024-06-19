

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The UK's Competition Market Authority or CMA announced on Wednesday that it has launched phase 1 investigation into proposed acquisition of Juniper Networks, Inc (JNPR) by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).



It was in January this year that HPE agreed to buy Juniper Networks in an all-cash transaction for $40 per share, representing an equity value of about $14 billion.



The regulator is now considering whether this deal can lead to substantial reduction of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.



As part of the probe, the CMA has invited comments on the transaction from any interested party during the period from June 19 to July 3.



CMA is scheduled to release its decision on August 14.



