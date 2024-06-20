

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a provider of wind turbine systems, Thursday said it received orders for about 172 MW from various customers.



The largest of the contract is to supply eleven N163/6.X turbines to a wind farm operator from Badbergen/Dinklage, in the districts of Osnabrück and Vechta. This project is under construction. The contract also includes a Premium Service contract with a twenty-year term.



The 74.8 MW 'Bünne-Wehdel' wind farm already supplied by Nordex is scheduled for commissioning in fall 2025.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken