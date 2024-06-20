

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in the Netherlands remained somewhat more pessimistic in June as their willingness to buy weakened, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index dropped marginally to -23 in June from -22 in May. Further, the indicator in June was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.



Households' opinions about the economic situation in the past twelve months were more negative, while their opinions about the economic situation in the next twelve months were less negative.



The index measuring willingness to buy stood at -14 in June, compared to -12 in May. Additionally, consumers found the time to make major purchases less favorable than in May.



Separate official data showed that the seasonally adjusted rate dropped to 3.6 percent in May from 3.7 percent in the previous month.



The number of unemployed people declined to 367,000 in May from 375,000 in April. A year ago, it was 353,000.



