

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC), a designer and manufacturer of communication equipment on Thursday said that unaudited revenue and profit for the financial year ended May 31, 2024, were ahead of expectations.



Trading has been strong in the second half of the financial year after entering into a Strategic Partnership with SpaceX, the company said in a statement.



Filtronic expects to deliver revenue of approximately 25.4 million pounds in fiscal 2024 as compared with 16.3 million pounds in fiscal 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be no less than 4.8 million pounds versus 1.3 million pounds in fiscal 2023.



The company is scheduled to announce results for the financial year ended May 31 on July 30.



