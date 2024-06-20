

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French food products company Danone (DANOY.PK) on Thursday, at its Capital Market Event, will announce its mid-term strategy, and outlook for the 2025-2028 period of like-for-like net sales growth between 3 percent and 5 percent. For the period, recurring operating income is projected to grow faster than net sales.



Danone expects to deliver a structurally double-digit ROIC and progress towards its long-term ambition of 3 billion euros free-cash-flow.



Danone said it aims to consistently deliver attractive returns. The next chapter of its renew strategy will build on the fundamentals the company reestablished over the last 2 years. These include science and innovation, operational and executional discipline, and proactive portfolio management.



The company further said it will focus on health and nutrition.



Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The Danone of today is very different from the Danone of 2 years ago. We now have the right fundamentals in place to turn Danone into a truly science based, consumer and patient centric company, with an even stronger focus on our unique health focused mission. The food industry is at a tipping point: health, and the role food plays in health, will become more critical than ever.'



In Paris, Danone shares were trading at 56.44 euros, down 4.21 percent.



