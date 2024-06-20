

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were tad higher on Thursday, with a slew of central bank meetings in focus.



Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $2,335.30 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were marginally higher at $2,348.40.



The Swiss franc weakened, and stocks gained as the Swiss National Bank delivered another interest rate cut, reducing its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent, as expected by two-thirds of analysts.



The central bank pointed to easing price pressures that allowed it to maintain its position as a frontrunner in the global rate cutting cycle.



Elsewhere, Norway's central bank held its key policy rate at 4.5 percent, keeping borrowing costs at their highest level since 2008.



The committee cited concerns about robust wage growth, which could continue to put upward pressure on inflation.



The Bank of England will announce its monetary policy decision later today, with no change in rates expected despite inflation hitting the 2 percent target in May.



In economic releases, U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims and housing starts may sway sentiment in the New York session as markets reopen after the Juneteenth public holiday.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken