BetterCommerce was mentioned as a Sample Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® report

BetterCommerce, a leading provider of digital commerce solutions, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the Gartner® report, Tool: Digital Commerce Technology Vendor Guide, 20241. The report provides a list of vendors providing digital commerce core and ecosystem applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620715710/en/

BetterCommerce has been recognized in Gartner® Tool: Digital Commerce Technology Vendor Guide, 2024, second time in a row. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We are honored to be included in the Gartner Tool: Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2024," said Vipul Aggarwal, CRO of BetterCommerce. "To us, this acknowledgment is a testament to our team's dedication and the impact of our platform. We remain committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our clients."

1Gartner, "Tool: Digital Commerce Technology Vendor Guide, 2024"; Jason Daigler, Sandy Shen, Penny Gillespie, Aditya Vasudevan, Mike Lowndes, Debbie Buckland, Hanna Karki, 04 June 2024

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any Provider, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those Providers with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620715710/en/

Contacts:

Pranu Dhyani

pranu.dhyani@bettercommerce.io