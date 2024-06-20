

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, Siemens Mobility has temporarily halted the delivery of ICE trains to Deutsche Bahn due to defects. Siemens Mobility is reportedly in talks with the subcontractor and Deutsche Bahn to resolve the issue. ICE trains already delivered as part of the contract are unaffected by the issues related to the components.



Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens AG. It is a provider of intelligent transport solutions. Its core areas include rolling stock, rail automation and electrification, a comprehensive software portfolio, turnkey systems as well as related services.



