

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target (TGT) announced plans to roll out a new generative artificial intelligence tool to team members at all of its nearly 2,000 stores by August. The tool, called Store Companion, is a GenAI-powered chatbot designed by Target that can answer on-the-job process questions, coach new team members, support store operations management and more. The company said its Store Companion chatbot will be available as an app on store team members' specially equipped handheld devices, providing immediate answers to their questions about processes and procedures.



Target noted that it will continue testing dozens of additional GenAI applications throughout 2024 and beyond.



