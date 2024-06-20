Eva Live Inc.: GOAI Engages Maxim Group LLC to Assist with its Growth Strategy and Up-list to Nasdaq

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / EVA LIVE INC (OTCQB:GOAI), a leading innovator in artificial intelligence solutions, is excited to announce that it has engaged Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim Group") as its financial advisor. This strategic partnership is a significant step towards EVA LIVE INC (OTCQB: GOAI)'s goal of becoming listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, a move to the Company hopes will enhance the company's visibility and accelerate its growth trajectory. The timing of any Nasdaq up-list process will be dependent on a multitude of factors, including but not limited to overall market conditions.

EVA LIVE INC (OTCQB:GOAI) has consistently been at the forefront of AI innovation, developing cutting-edge solutions that transform industries and enhance efficiencies. The forthcoming Nasdaq listing is expected to bolster EVA LIVE INC (OTCQB:GOAI)'s market presence, attract a broader investor base, and provide enhanced liquidity for its shares.

The strategic collaboration with Maxim Group aligns with EVA LIVE INC (OTCQB:GOAI)'s long-term strategy to solidify its position as a leader in the AI sector and deliver sustained value to its shareholders.

As EVA LIVE INC (OTCQB:GOAI) embarks on this exciting new chapter, the company remains dedicated to its mission of advancing AI capabilities and delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of its clients and the broader market.

About EVA LIVE INC (OTCQB:GOAI)

EVA LIVE INC (OTCQB:GOAI) is a trailblazing company in the field of artificial intelligence, dedicated to creating intelligent solutions that drive efficiency and innovation across various industries. With a strong commitment to research and development, EVA LIVE INC (OTCQB:GOAI) leverages cutting-edge technology to solve complex problems and deliver measurable value to its clients.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. For example, there is no guarantee that the Company will successfully list its securities on Nasdaq in a timely manner or at all. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Daryl Walser

Director

EVA LIVE INC (OTCQB: GOAI)

Phone: 1.310.229.5981

Email: daryl@eva.live

SOURCE: Eva Live Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com