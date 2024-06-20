

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The United States and the United Kingdom have condemned attack by Chinese Coast Guard and Maritime Militia vessels against a Philippine naval vessels in the South China Sea earlier this week.



Footage released by the Philippine military on Thursday showed Chinese coast guard officers brandishing bladed weapons at the Filipino soldiers and slashing their rubber boats near Second Thomas Shoal, media reports say.



The Philippine vessels were damaged and defense personnel were injured in the Chinese attacks that occurred on Monday, escalating regional tensions.



Philippine military officials told reporters that China's Coast Guard officers boarded the Philippine rubber boats, destroyed its equipment, and looted instruments from it.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo about the incident.



Blinken emphasized that China's actions undermine regional peace and stability and underscored the United States' ironclad commitments to the Philippines under our Mutual Defense Treaty.



'China's disregard for international law amidst reports of unlawful conduct in the boarding and towing of Philippine government vessels is extremely concerning,' a UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development spokesperson said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken