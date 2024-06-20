

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Thursday's trading might be influenced by reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims and housing starts.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street open moderately up.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 3.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 16.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 91.25 points.



The U.S. major averages all finished Tuesday modestly higher. The S&P 500 climbed 13.80 points or 0.2 percent to 5,487.03, the Dow rose 56.76 points or 0.2 percent to 38,834.86 and the Nasdaq inched up 5.21 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 17,862.23.



On the economic front, the Housing Starts and Permits for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for annual starts is 1.373 million, while it was up 1.360 million in the prior month. The Permits consensus is 1.450 million, while it was up 1.44 million in April.



The Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 235K, while it was up 242K in the prior week.



The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for June will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 5.2, while it was up 4.5 in May.



The Commerce Department's Current Account for the first quarter is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for deficit of $205.5 billion, while the deficit in the prior quarter was $194.8 billion.



The Fed Balance Sheet will be revealed at 430 pm ET.



Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in a fireside chat before the Michigan Bankers Association Annual Conference at 8.45 am ET.



Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will speak before the Risk Management Association at 4.00 pm ET.



San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will participate in panel discussion on a the Transformative Power of AI in coordination with Syracuse University and the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at 10.15 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday. Chinese markets ended modestly lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.42 percent to 3,005.44.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.52 percent to 18,335.32.



Japanese shares ended slightly higher. The Nikkei average reversed early losses to finish 0.16 percent higher at 38,633.02 while the broader Topix index settled 0.11 percent lower at 2,725.54.



Australian markets ended on a flat note.



