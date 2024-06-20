Oxford Global Resources ("Oxford"), a professional services firm providing staffing and consulting services in the United States and Europe, has announced its acquisition of Linksap Europe Limited ("Linksap"), a leading provider of SAP specialty staffing services across Europe. The acquisition serves as a strategic expansion of Oxford's existing high-end SAP offerings into targeted European markets and customer channels.

This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for both companies. Linksap boasts a network of highly skilled consultants specializing in the SAP software ecosystem across various industries, and a wide-spread geographic reach, supporting clients in more than 40 countries. Linksap is a complementary addition to Oxford's existing Technology practice, further expanding the Company's high-growth SAP solutions in Europe. Linksap's Co-Founders, Rupert Bassi and Alistair Coker, as well as the broader Linksap team, have joined Oxford and will continue to lead Linksap moving forward.

With a senior leadership team that has a combined 75 years of SAP experience, Linksap has been a trusted provider of solutions to its clients since its inception. Rupert Bassi, Co-Founder of Linksap, expressed his excitement for the combination. "We are thrilled to partner with Oxford. We look forward to bringing our SAP platform expertise, strong customer relationships, and highly skilled network of specialists to Oxford." Alistair Coker, Co-Founder of Linksap, also voiced his enthusiasm for the combination, "Through this partnership, Oxford and Linksap will leverage our combined strengths to offer additional services and value to our clients and employees."

"We are highly impressed with Linksap's premium expertise, quality service offering, and geographic reach," commented Rob McGuckin, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford. "Our partnership with Linksap will bolster Oxford's SAP capabilities in Europe and add new clients that can benefit from Oxford's broad service offering across technology platforms."

About Oxford Global Resources

Oxford is a leading high-end specialty staffing and consulting services firm in the United States and Europe. The Company provides clients with niche, highly specialized talent for Technology and Life Sciences engagements. Oxford focuses on proactively utilizing its network of highly skilled professionals to immediately connect its clients with the expertise they need. The Company is known for its unmatched ability to deliver The Right Talent. Right Now. Oxford is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, and the Company serves over 2,000 active customers in the United States and Europe. For more information, visit oxfordcorp.com.

About Linksap Europe Limited

Linksap is a leading provider of high-end specialty staffing services for the SAP software ecosystem across Europe. Linksap is dedicated exclusively to SAP and supports business critical engagements for clients across a wide variety of industries and geographies. For more information, visit linksap.eu.

SAP is a registered trademark of SAP, SE. Neither Oxford Global Resources nor Linksap Europe Limited are affiliated with SAP, SE, nor does SAP, SE. sponsor or endorse either their business or their services.

