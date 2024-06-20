

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Entertainment company MGM Resorts International (MGM) announced Thursday a strategic partnership with Playtech Plc (PTEC.L), a British gambling software development company, to offer new and unique live casino content to operators in the iGaming industry.



The live casino content, branded as 'MGM Live', will be streamed directly from the gaming floors of two of MGM Resorts' most iconic Las Vegas Strip properties. The new content will be available for licensing in regulated markets worldwide, outside of the United States.



The live casino offering will include single and double-zero roulette and baccarat games. These games will be broadcast live from the casino floors at both MGM Grand and Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.



The companies plan to broaden the portfolio with exclusive access to a variety of Playtech games, branded TV game shows, celebrity-hosted trivia shows, and the one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences for which Las Vegas and MGM Resorts are known.



As the technology partner of MGM Resorts, Playtech will provide players with on-demand, online access to a combination of next-level, immersive entertainment experiences directly from Bellagio and MGM Grand.



