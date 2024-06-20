Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ATYC | ISIN: SE0008966295 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NP
Frankfurt
20.06.24
08:06 Uhr
0,026 Euro
0,000
-0,77 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLERIE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLERIE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
20.06.2024 16:10 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Flerie AB is removed

On May 14, 2024, the shares in Flerie AB, formerly named InDex Pharmaceuticals
Holding AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to
plans to carry out a reverse take-over. 

On May 20, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Company had entered into a conditional agreement regarding a reverse merger
with Flerie Invest AB, conditional upon, inter alia, approval by a general
meeting of the Company's shareholders and Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to
admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. 

On June 7, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that
Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional of, inter alia, the completion of
the transaction. 

On June 10, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that an
extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the
acquisition of the shares in Flerie Invest AB. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares in Flerie AB (FLERIE, ISIN code SE0008966295, order book
ID 127479) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.