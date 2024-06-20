Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Flerie AB is removed

On May 14, 2024, the shares in Flerie AB, formerly named InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to plans to carry out a reverse take-over. On May 20, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had entered into a conditional agreement regarding a reverse merger with Flerie Invest AB, conditional upon, inter alia, approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders and Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On June 7, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional of, inter alia, the completion of the transaction. On June 10, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of the Company's shareholders had approved the acquisition of the shares in Flerie Invest AB. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Flerie AB (FLERIE, ISIN code SE0008966295, order book ID 127479) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB