Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2024) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that the Company's brand ambassador is working to assure adequate placement, awareness, and sales of the Company's BE WATER brand within all Walmart locations where the brand has currently been rolled out. As noted in Greene Concepts' June 27, 2023 press release, Greene Concepts brand ambassador, Pancho Alvarez, continues to bring marketing and consumer cognizance to the BE WATER brand locally, regionally, and nationally.

Pancho drives both retail and customer understanding of BE WATER's value proposition for fulfilling a market need. As the Company's brand ambassador, Pancho experience helps to ensure the brand appeals to a customer's strongest decision-making drivers.

"I want to make sure I let all consumers know about the benefits BE WATER provides" says Pancho. "As brand ambassador my goal is to visit as many stores as possible that carry BE WATER and ensure they have adequate supplies, the product is properly positioned on the shelves or display areas to sell, and that everyone clearly sees the product benefits. My latest focus has been with our Walmart product displays throughout North and South Carolina and also sharing pictures with everyone through news releases and on our social media @GreeneConcepts and @getbewater Twitter (X) pages."

Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "Pancho plays a crucial role in enhancing brand perception, fostering customer relationships, and driving sales growth which is vital as we swiftly move toward national BE WATER recognition. He engages with retail clients and customers to build positive brand association both in retail and on social media while capturing feedback. Pancho is an active asset that enhances BE WATER education, familiarity, and visibility at retailers to encourage more consumers to make a purchase decision. This is also in line with our company growth and business plan objectives for 2024 and beyond."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

