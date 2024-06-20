

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGF.PK), Thursday announced the appointment of Toralf Haag as Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Kurth as Chief Operations Officer of the company, effective September 1.



The German company stated that Haag will replace existing CEO Roland Harings.



Earlier, Haag served as an acting CEO of the Voith Group, whereas Kurth was the Managing Director Aurubis Bulgaria and Plant Manager of the Bulgarian site in Pirdop.



Also, Chief Financial Officer Rainer Verhoeven will step down from the position on June 30, which will be then managed by Chief Technology Officer Markus Kramer for an interim period from July 1 to September 30.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken