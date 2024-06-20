The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Investment Management Fee Amendment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Investment Management Fee Amendment

The Board of the Company announces that it has agreed with Premier Portfolio Managers Limited (the "Manager") a reduction to the investment management fee.

Previously, the Manager received a fee equal to 0.90 per cent per annum on the average market capitalisation of the Company up to £300 million; 0.80 per cent per annum on the average market capitalisation between £300 million and £500 million and 0.70 per cent per annum on the average market capitalisation above £500 million.

Following the amendment, which is effective 1 June 2024, the Manager will receive a fee equal to 0.80 per cent per annum on the average market capitalisation up to £450 million and 0.70 per cent per annum on the average market capitalisation above £450 million.

Fees continue to be calculated and paid monthly in arrears and all other Manager arrangements otherwise remain unchanged.

Contact details:

Premier Miton Group plc Gervais Williams gervais.williams@premiermiton.com 01483 306090 Martin Turner martin.turner@premiermiton.com Claire Long claire.long@premiermiton.com

20 June 2024

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45