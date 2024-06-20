Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.06.2024 17:00 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Investment Management Fee Amendment

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Investment Management Fee Amendment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

The Diverse Income Trust plc

(the "Company")

Investment Management Fee Amendment

The Board of the Company announces that it has agreed with Premier Portfolio Managers Limited (the "Manager") a reduction to the investment management fee.

Previously, the Manager received a fee equal to 0.90 per cent per annum on the average market capitalisation of the Company up to £300 million; 0.80 per cent per annum on the average market capitalisation between £300 million and £500 million and 0.70 per cent per annum on the average market capitalisation above £500 million.

Following the amendment, which is effective 1 June 2024, the Manager will receive a fee equal to 0.80 per cent per annum on the average market capitalisation up to £450 million and 0.70 per cent per annum on the average market capitalisation above £450 million.

Fees continue to be calculated and paid monthly in arrears and all other Manager arrangements otherwise remain unchanged.

Contact details:

Premier Miton Group plc

Gervais Williams

gervais.williams@premiermiton.com

01483 306090

Martin Turner

martin.turner@premiermiton.com

Claire Long

claire.long@premiermiton.com

20 June 2024

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.