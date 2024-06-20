The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Investment Management Fee Amendment
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20
The Diverse Income Trust plc
(the "Company")
Investment Management Fee Amendment
The Board of the Company announces that it has agreed with Premier Portfolio Managers Limited (the "Manager") a reduction to the investment management fee.
Previously, the Manager received a fee equal to 0.90 per cent per annum on the average market capitalisation of the Company up to £300 million; 0.80 per cent per annum on the average market capitalisation between £300 million and £500 million and 0.70 per cent per annum on the average market capitalisation above £500 million.
Following the amendment, which is effective 1 June 2024, the Manager will receive a fee equal to 0.80 per cent per annum on the average market capitalisation up to £450 million and 0.70 per cent per annum on the average market capitalisation above £450 million.
Fees continue to be calculated and paid monthly in arrears and all other Manager arrangements otherwise remain unchanged.
Contact details:
Premier Miton Group plc
Gervais Williams
gervais.williams@premiermiton.com
01483 306090
Martin Turner
martin.turner@premiermiton.com
Claire Long
claire.long@premiermiton.com
20 June 2024
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45