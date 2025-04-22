The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22
22nd April 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 17th April 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
17th April 2025 97.12p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 95.05p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
