The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

The DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC

The Diverse Income Trust plc

22nd April 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 17th April 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

17th April 2025 97.12p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 95.05p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

22nd April 2025