The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

Diverse Income Trust plc

06th February 2026

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 05th February 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

05th February 2026 122.65 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 121.26 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

06th February 2026