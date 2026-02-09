The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 09

The Diverse Income Trust plc

09th February 2026

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 06th February 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

06th February 2026 123.13 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 121.75 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

09th February 2026