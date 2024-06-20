

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walking three times a week has a 'profound impact' on health as it reduces lower back pain by half, according to a study published in journal The Lancet.



The study followed 701 Australian adults, who had recently suffered from an episode of low back pain for three years. Some were assigned randomly to a control group with no specific intervention, while others were given education sessions and a walking scheme.



'The intervention group had fewer occurrences of activity-limiting pain compared to the control group, and a longer average period before they had a recurrence, with a median of 208 days compared to 112 days,' said senior author Mark Hancock, a professor of physiotherapy at Macquarie University in Sydney.



'We gave them a rough guide of building up to 30 minutes, five times a week, over a six-month period. After three months, most of the people who took part were walking three to five days a week for an average total of 130 minutes.'



Participants were provided with pedometers to keep a record of their daily walking. After three months, they were given an accelerometer to measure daily step count and other physical activities.



'We included 3 standard sessions with a physiotherapist and 3 brief phone catch ups,' Hancock commented. 'In the few previous studies of prevention exercise programs for back pain the intervention included approximately 20 group classes'.



'We also discussed simple strategies to reduce the risk of a recurrence of low back pain and instructions on how to self-manage any minor recurrences. The education was embedded in the same sessions as the walking prescription.'



Responding on the findings, Hancock said, 'We don't know exactly why walking is so good for preventing back pain, but it is likely to include the combination of the gentle oscillatory movements, loading and strengthening the spinal structures and muscles, relaxation and stress relief, and release of 'feel-good' endorphins'.



'And of course we also know that walking comes with many other health benefits, including cardiovascular health, bone density, healthy weight, and improved mental health.'



