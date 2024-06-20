

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers have made a novel discovery by finding microplastics in human penises for the first time. The study, published in IJIR: Your Sexual Medicine Journal, was led by Ranjith Ramasamy, an expert in reproductive urology from the University of Miami.



Using previous findings of microplastics in the human heart as a starting point, Ramasamy conducted an investigation and found that the high vascularity of the penis makes it susceptible to contamination from microplastics due to increased blood flow during erections, he told CNN.



The study collected samples from individuals diagnosed with erectile dysfunction who were undergoing penile implant surgery at the University of Miami between August and September 2023. Chemical imaging analysis of the samples revealed microplastics in the penile tissue of five out of six men, with the one exception being a man who led a plastic-minimal lifestyle. The study identified seven types of microplastics in the penile tissue, with polyethylene terephthalate (47.8%) and polypropylene (34.7%) being the most prevalent.



These minuscule polymer particles, ranging from less than 5 millimeters to 1 micrometer in size, can interact chemically with bodily fluids and tissues, raising concerns about bioaccumulation and toxicity. Microplastics can enter the human body through ingestion or inhalation, such as by consuming food stored in plastic containers, according to Nature Medicine.



Ramasamy emphasized the need for caution in consuming food and water from plastic containers until further research can determine safe levels. With the confirmation of microplastic presence, further research is required to explore potential connections to conditions like ED, Ramasamy noted. He expressed hope that the study would 'create more awareness about the presence of foreign bodies within human organs and foster more research surrounding this topic.'



