

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Burger giant McDonald's (MCD) is launching a nationwide 'Summer of Value' campaign, which features a range of offers, including the $5 Meal Deal, 'Free Fries Friday,' and numerous local app exclusives.



'We heard our fans loud and clear - they're looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that's exactly what they'll get,' said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA. 'Value has always been part of our DNA. We're focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors, go through our Drive Thru or place an order through our app.'



To kick off the summer, McDonald's is introducing the highly anticipated $5 Meal Deal, available starting June 25 for a limited time at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide.



McDonald's customers will get a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small fries, 4 piece Chicken McNuggets and small soft drink for $5.



McDonald's is also enhancing its digital presence with exclusive app offers. Every Friday through the end of 2024, customers can enjoy 'Free Fries Friday,' where a free medium fry is available with any $1 minimum purchase via the McDonald's App.



In celebration of National French Fry Day on July 13, app users can get free fries of any size without any purchase necessary.



Franchisees nationwide are joining the 'Summer of Value' by offering unique local deals tailored to their communities. For example, Memphis, Tennessee, will see Buy One Get One for $1 breakfast sandwiches, while Columbus, Ohio, offers a Double Cheeseburger and small fries for $3.50. Western New York customers can enjoy a mix-and-match McChicken and McDouble deal for $3.99.



