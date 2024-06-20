

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snapchat has rolled out new generative AI technology that transforms the user's surrounding using augmented reality.



The latest technology will allow phone cameras to create more lifelike lenses while recording a video or taking a photo in the coming months.



'This and future real time on device generative ML models speak to an exciting new direction for augmented reality, and is giving us space to reconsider how we imagine rendering and creating AR experiences altogether,' Co-founder and CTO Bobby Murphy commented.



Sanpchat also announced a developer program called Lens Studio, which will allow content creators to create own AR experiences on websites and other apps.



The program includes a suite of AI tools, including an AI assistant to guide users. Another one is a new face effects tool that lets users to create a custom lens by typing a prompt or uploading an image.



Also, it features Immersive ML, which offers a 'realistic transformation over the user's face, body, and surroundings in real time,' as well as a 3D tool to generate an image based on users' text or image prompts, creating faces and mimicking their expressions.



Murphy said that the updated Lens Studio would create AR effects in lesser time. 'What's fun for us is that these tools both stretch the creative space in which people can work, but they're also easy to use, so newcomers can build something unique very quickly,' he said to Reuters.



