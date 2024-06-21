

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release May data for nationwide inflation, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In April, overall consumer prices were up 0.4 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.2 percent.



New Zealand will see May figures for credit card spending; in the previous month, pending was down 0.6 percent on year.



Hong Kong will provide May figures for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was down 0.7 percent on month and up 1.1 percent on year.



