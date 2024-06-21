

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle plans to invest more than $1 billion over the next 10 years in artificial intelligence and cloud computing in Spain.



The company said it will open a third cloud region in Madrid to help Spain's financial sector and other key industries increase resilience and take advantage of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's high performance and built-in security, powerful data and AI, and distributed cloud capabilities.



Telefonica España will be the host partner for the planned cloud region.



Oracle noted that it also offers a separate EU Sovereign Cloud with one region in Madrid to help public and private sector customers with data and applications that are sensitive, regulated, or of strategic regional importance, move to the cloud. The Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud in Madrid is operated by EU-based personnel and supports workloads that fall under EU guidelines and requirements for sovereignty and data privacy.



