The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 21.06.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 21.06.2024
Aktien
1 US0097071007 Ajinomoto Co. Inc. ADR
2 SE0020388577 Cinclus Pharma Holding AB
3 US60651K1016 Misumi Group Inc. ADR
4 CA6658043089 Northern Superior Resources Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 USU2340BAZ05 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC
2 USU2340BAY30 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC
3 US233853AZ38 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC
4 US44891CDB63 Hyundai Capital America
5 XS2848952151 PrestigeBidCo GmbH
6 DE000A383HB3 DS Investor GmbH
7 US02666TAH05 American Homes 4 Rent L.P.
8 DE000A14JZ46 Baden-Württemberg, Land
9 USU2100KAA52 BGC Group Inc.
10 US44891CDC47 Hyundai Capital America
11 US44891CDA80 Hyundai Capital America
12 US020002BL42 The Allstate Corp.
13 XS2849767202 Zypern, Republik
14 FR001400QQ30 Legrand S.A.
15 US44891CDD20 Hyundai Capital America
16 DE000HLB4348 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
17 IE0004QWOTD5 Invesco BulletShares 2026 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc
18 IE000AYJ75E5 Invesco BulletShares 2026 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist
19 IE000LGHLQ71 Invesco BulletShares 2027 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc
20 IE000XOS4OJ6 Invesco BulletShares 2027 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist
21 IE00079EUF59 Invesco BulletShares 2028 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc
22 IE000LKGEZQ6 Invesco BulletShares 2028 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist
23 IE000P5IB8I8 Invesco BulletShares 2029 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc
24 IE000ZC4C5Q1 Invesco BulletShares 2029 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist
25 IE000I25S1V5 Invesco BulletShares 2030 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc
26 IE000W6YTDH7 Invesco BulletShares 2030 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 21.06.2024
Aktien
1 US0097071007 Ajinomoto Co. Inc. ADR
2 SE0020388577 Cinclus Pharma Holding AB
3 US60651K1016 Misumi Group Inc. ADR
4 CA6658043089 Northern Superior Resources Inc.
Anleihen/ETF
1 USU2340BAZ05 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC
2 USU2340BAY30 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC
3 US233853AZ38 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC
4 US44891CDB63 Hyundai Capital America
5 XS2848952151 PrestigeBidCo GmbH
6 DE000A383HB3 DS Investor GmbH
7 US02666TAH05 American Homes 4 Rent L.P.
8 DE000A14JZ46 Baden-Württemberg, Land
9 USU2100KAA52 BGC Group Inc.
10 US44891CDC47 Hyundai Capital America
11 US44891CDA80 Hyundai Capital America
12 US020002BL42 The Allstate Corp.
13 XS2849767202 Zypern, Republik
14 FR001400QQ30 Legrand S.A.
15 US44891CDD20 Hyundai Capital America
16 DE000HLB4348 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
17 IE0004QWOTD5 Invesco BulletShares 2026 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc
18 IE000AYJ75E5 Invesco BulletShares 2026 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist
19 IE000LGHLQ71 Invesco BulletShares 2027 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc
20 IE000XOS4OJ6 Invesco BulletShares 2027 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist
21 IE00079EUF59 Invesco BulletShares 2028 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc
22 IE000LKGEZQ6 Invesco BulletShares 2028 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist
23 IE000P5IB8I8 Invesco BulletShares 2029 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc
24 IE000ZC4C5Q1 Invesco BulletShares 2029 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist
25 IE000I25S1V5 Invesco BulletShares 2030 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc
26 IE000W6YTDH7 Invesco BulletShares 2030 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist