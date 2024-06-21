The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 21.06.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 21.06.2024Aktien1 US0097071007 Ajinomoto Co. Inc. ADR2 SE0020388577 Cinclus Pharma Holding AB3 US60651K1016 Misumi Group Inc. ADR4 CA6658043089 Northern Superior Resources Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 USU2340BAZ05 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC2 USU2340BAY30 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC3 US233853AZ38 Daimler Trucks Finance North America LLC4 US44891CDB63 Hyundai Capital America5 XS2848952151 PrestigeBidCo GmbH6 DE000A383HB3 DS Investor GmbH7 US02666TAH05 American Homes 4 Rent L.P.8 DE000A14JZ46 Baden-Württemberg, Land9 USU2100KAA52 BGC Group Inc.10 US44891CDC47 Hyundai Capital America11 US44891CDA80 Hyundai Capital America12 US020002BL42 The Allstate Corp.13 XS2849767202 Zypern, Republik14 FR001400QQ30 Legrand S.A.15 US44891CDD20 Hyundai Capital America16 DE000HLB4348 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale17 IE0004QWOTD5 Invesco BulletShares 2026 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc18 IE000AYJ75E5 Invesco BulletShares 2026 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist19 IE000LGHLQ71 Invesco BulletShares 2027 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc20 IE000XOS4OJ6 Invesco BulletShares 2027 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist21 IE00079EUF59 Invesco BulletShares 2028 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc22 IE000LKGEZQ6 Invesco BulletShares 2028 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist23 IE000P5IB8I8 Invesco BulletShares 2029 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc24 IE000ZC4C5Q1 Invesco BulletShares 2029 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist25 IE000I25S1V5 Invesco BulletShares 2030 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc26 IE000W6YTDH7 Invesco BulletShares 2030 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist