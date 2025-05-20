Cinclus Pharma Holding AB: Interim report January-March 2025

"In parallel with the preparations for the Phase III study, we are strengthening our presence and visibility in academia and the medical profession and intensifying the work for an upcoming commercialization. The first generation of potassium competitive acid blockers (PCABs) is taking over the market from the old proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) in the countries where they have been launched. With higher efficacy combined with strong patent protection, the market potential is extensive for linaprazan glurate - the next generation PCAB for gastric acid-related diseases.", said Christer Ahlberg, CEO of Cinclus Pharma.

Financial summary, January - March 2025

Net sales amounted to TSEK 0 (0).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to TSEK -47,519 (-36,273).

The result for the period was TSEK -33,672 (-36,895) and earnings (loss) per share before and after dilution were SEK -0,72 (-1.41).

Total cash flow for the period amounted to TSEK -42,133 (-35,822).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to TSEK 523,899 (566,716).

Significant events during the period January - March 2025

During the first quarter all third-party supplier contracts in our up-coming Phase III-study were signed.

During the first quarter, CEO Christer Ahlberg presented the company and the development of linaprazan glurate at the Carnegie Healthcare Conference and Swiss Nordic Bio 2025.

In January, Cinclus Pharma participtated in JP Morgan Healthcare conference.

In February, Cinclus Pharma participated in the medical meeting 14th Expert strategies in Endoscopy, Gastrointestinal and Liver disorder, in Kansas City.

In March, we had a scientific advisory meeting with the British National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, NICE, regarding the price and subsidy for linaprazan glurate.

Significant events after the end of the period

On April 7, the company announced that a scientific article has been published with data from the company's Phase II study with linaprazan glurate, which shows a high percentage of cured patients with the severe forms of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease, eGERD. The results support the continued development of linaprazan glurate as a next generation drug for acid-related diseases.

In early May, the company participated in DDW 2025 (Digestive Disease Week) in San Diego. Data demonstrating linaprazan glurate's good ability to inhibit acid production as well as positive data on the optimized tablet formulation developed for the Phase III studies and upcoming commercialization were presented.

Presentation of the interim report

A webcast will be held on May 20, 2025, at 10:00 CET via Inderes. If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://cinclus-pharma.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025



If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/cinclus-pharma/q1-report-2025/dial-in

About Cinclus Pharma

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of acid-related diseases and disorders of the upper gastrointestinal tract. The company's leading drug candidate is linaprazan glurate, a prodrug of P-CAB linaprazan, which was originally developed by AstraZeneca. Linaprazan glurate has the potential to heal erosions in the esophageal mucosa and relieve symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) more effectively than current treatments like proton pump inhibitors (PPI). The safety and efficacy of linaprazan and linaprazan glurate have been documented in over 30 phase I and two phase II studies involving more than 3,000 participants. Planning for phase III studies is currently underway, with an expected start in 2025. GERD affects approximately 133 million adults in the US and EU, and there is a significant need for new drugs to treat the most severe cases: around 10 million patients. Linaprazan glurate is developed to meet these needs. For more information, visit www.cincluspharma.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Christer Ahlberg, CEO

Phone: +46 70 675 33 30

e-mail: christer.ahlberg@cincluspharma.com

Henrik Vikström, IR

Phone: +46 70 952 80 06

e-mail: henrik.vikström@cincluspharma.com