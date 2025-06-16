Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von SOL zu BTC: Pioneer aktiviert automatisierte Bitcoin-Treasury über Kora AI Beta
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EN5G | ISIN: SE0020388577 | Ticker-Symbol: J8P
Frankfurt
16.06.25 | 08:39
1,626 Euro
+3,17 % +0,050
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CINCLUS PHARMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CINCLUS PHARMA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.06.2025 07:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB: Cinclus Pharma secures EMA and FDA pediatric study waivers for linaprazan glurate in H. pylori infection

Cinclus Pharma AB (publ), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing next generation treatments for acid-related diseases, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have granted exemption from the requirement to conduct pediatric studies with linaprazan glurate for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection.

In addition to treating eGERD, linaprazan glurate can in combination with antibiotics potentially be used to treat infections caused by H. pylori, a bacterium found in the stomach. H. pylori infection is a globally prevalent bacterial infection that affects more than half of the world's population and is associated with gastritis, ulcers and gastric cancer. The WHO lists H. pylori as one of the antibiotic-resistant bacteria that poses the greatest threat to human health.

Today, H. pylori infection is treated with acid-inhibiting drugs in combination with two or three antibacterial agents. Antibiotic resistance in these treatments is high and increasing, which is seen as a major problem. Cinclus Pharma's linaprazan glurate, with its unique acid control properties, has potential to be at least as effective or better than current standard treatments while requiring only a single narrow spectrum antibiotic - thereby reducing the antibiotic use and the risk of resistance.

The EMA and FDA waivers remove all requirements for pediatric studies, which would otherwise have been mandatory to obtain market approval in the EU and the US respectively for the treatment of H. pylori infection.

"These regulatory waivers represent a meaningful milestone for Cinclus Pharma, streamlining the potential development of linaprazan glurate in H. pylori and enabling us to pursue this significant market opportunity more efficiently. With a differentiated profile and reduced reliance on antibiotics, linaprazan glurate has the potential to redefine the treatment paradigm for H. pylori infection. A potential approval for H. pylori infection would extend the data exclusivity of linaprazan glurate from 5 to 10 years in the US and from 10 to 11 years in Europe.", says Christer Ahlberg, CEO of Cinclus Pharma.

Cinclus Pharma has full global commercial rights outside China for linaprazan glurate for the treatment of H. pylori as this indication was not part of the recently announced agreement with Zentiva for the commercialization and manufacture of linaprazan glurate on the European market.

For additional information, please contact:

Christer Ahlberg, CEO
Phone: +46 70 675 33 30
e-mail: christer.ahlberg@cincluspharma.com

Henrik Vikström, IR
Phone: +46 70 952 80 06
e-mail: henrik.vikström@cincluspharma.com

About Cinclus Pharma

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of acid-related diseases and disorders of the upper gastrointestinal tract. The company's leading drug candidate is linaprazan glurate, a prodrug of P-CAB linaprazan, which was originally developed by AstraZeneca. Linaprazan glurate has the potential to heal erosions in the esophageal mucosa and relieve symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) more effectively than current treatments like proton pump inhibitors (PPI). The safety and efficacy of linaprazan and linaprazan glurate have been documented in over 30 phase I and two phase II studies involving more than 3,000 participants. Planning for phase III studies is currently underway, with an expected start in 2025. GERD affects approximately 133 million adults in the US and EU, and there is a significant need for new drugs to treat the most severe cases: around 10 million patients. Linaprazan glurate is developed to meet these needs. For more information, visit www.cincluspharma.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.