

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Green Bay, Wisconsin -based Snapchill LLC is recalling all canned coffee products citing potential for Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that produces dangerous toxins, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



According to the agency, the products' current process could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulinum toxin, in low acid canned foods.



The recall involves all canned coffee products manufactured by the company, within expiration date. The products are sold under a range of roaster and brand names, in variety of metal can sizes ranging from 7 oz to 12 oz.



The impacted products were distributed nationwide through various coffee roasters and retail locations, as well as through direct online purchase from Snapchill.



The recall was initiated after the FDA notified Snapchill that the low acid canned foods process for manufacturing the recalled products was not filed with FDA, as is required by regulation.



Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause various symptoms, such as general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. The common symptoms also include difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products so far. As per the statement, Snapchill is not aware of any instances in which its products contained botulin toxin.



Consumers are urged to either destroy the products or return the product to Snapchill or the place of purchase for a refund.



