

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 2-week high of 1.3674 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-month high of 116.25, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3687 and 116.06, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the loonie advanced to 1.4649 and 0.9110 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.4645 and 0.9107, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.35 against the greenback, 118.00 against the yen, 1.45 against the euro and 0.90 against the aussie.



