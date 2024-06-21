

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments (TI) has collaborated with Delta Electronics, a global power and energy management manufacturer, to create next-generation electric vehicle onboard charging and power solutions. The work will leverage both companies' research and development capabilities in power management and power delivery in a joint innovation laboratory in Pingzhen, Taiwan, Texas Instruments said in a statement.



Texas Instruments and Delta Electronics announced three phases of development for next-generation automotive power solutions.



In phase one of their collaboration, Delta is developing a lighter-weight, cost-effective 11kW onboard charger using TI's latest C2000 real-time microcontrollers (MCUs) and proprietary active electromagnetic interference (EMI) filter products. The companies aim to shrink the charger's size by 30% and achieve up to 95% power conversion efficiency with TI's technology.



In phase two, TI and Delta will leverage the latest C2000 real-time MCUs for automotive applications to enable automakers to achieve automotive safety integrity levels (ASILs) up to ASIL D, which represents the strictest automotive safety requirements.



In phase three, the two companies will collaborate to develop the next generation of automotive power solutions, capitalizing on TI's more than 10 years of experience in developing and manufacturing products with gallium nitride technology.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken