LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic Plc (BVIC.L), a British soft drinks producer, said on Friday that it has rejected a second acquisition proposal of 1,250 pence per share from Carlsberg Group A/S, a Danish brewer.
The company noted the second-offer, which received on June 11, significantly undervalues Britvic, and its current and future prospects.
The second proposal follows a previously rejected proposal of 1,200 pence per share from Carlsberg on June 6.
