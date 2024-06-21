

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic Plc (BVIC.L), a British soft drinks producer, said on Friday that it has rejected a second acquisition proposal of 1,250 pence per share from Carlsberg Group A/S, a Danish brewer.



The company noted the second-offer, which received on June 11, significantly undervalues Britvic, and its current and future prospects.



The second proposal follows a previously rejected proposal of 1,200 pence per share from Carlsberg on June 6.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken