

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks declined on Friday as a survey showed France's private sector contracted the most in four months in June on renewed decrease in new orders due to uncertainty caused by a snap election paralyses business investment.



The headline HCOB flash composite output index fell unexpectedly to 48.2 in June from 48.9 in May, according to flash survey results from S&P Global. The score was seen at 49.5.



The score signaled a moderate but accelerated contraction in private sector activity. Sharper rates of decline were seen in both manufacturing and services in June, though the contraction was more pronounced at goods producers.



The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 31 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,640 after surging 1.3 percent in the previous session.



