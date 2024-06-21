

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including portable chargers, blending containers and blade bases, modules and cables, hair clippers, lounge chairs, coffee mugs, and candles, among others, citing various reasons.



Birmingham, Michigan -based RFA Brands LLC, d/b/a myCharge has called back about 567,000 units of POWER HUB all-in-one portable chargers made in China and sold exclusively at Costco due to fire and burn hazards. There were a total of 120 reports involving the portable chargers overheating.



Further, Cleveland, Ohio-based Vita-Mix Corp. has re-announced and expanded its recall of Ascent Series and Venturist Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers and blade bases due to laceration hazard. The recall impacts about 569,000 units, including the 105,000 units recalled previously in August 2018. In addition, about 121,950 units were sold in Canada.



Vitamix has received 27 reports of lacerations, including 11 reports from the prior 2018 recall. The domestically made products were sold at Costco, Best Buy, Crate & Barrel, Macy's, Target, Williams Sonoma, Walmart and specialty and independent stores nationwide, and online from April 2017 through May 2024 for between $30 and $990 for the blender and blending containers when sold with other products.



Draper, Utah-based Goal Zero LLC's recall involves about 34,460 units of Yeti Link Modules with EC8 Cables citing fire and burn risks. In addition, about 815 units were sold in Canada. The EC8 cables were previously recalled in April 2021. The firm has received two reports of the cables melting inside a vehicle, causing minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.



The Modules and cables, made in China, were sold at REI, Bass Pro, Batteries Plus, Scheels, and Sportsman's Warehouse stores nationwide, and online from November 2018 through April 2024 for between $50 and $500.



StyleCraft LLC, of Boca Raton, Florida called back about 50,000 units of Instinct Cordless Hair Clippers for fire and burn risks. StyleCraft has received six reports of the batteries overheating or causing a fire, including one minor burn. They were made in China and sold at professional beauty supply stores nationwide and online from January 2023 through May 2024 for about $250.



West Chester, Ohio-based Cinmar LLC has called back about 70,000 units of Frontgate Chaise Lounge Chairs citing finger crushing and amputation hazards.



The Frontgate Resort Collection Newport Aluminum and Teak Chaises were made in China and sold at Frontgate stores in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas, and online at Frontgate.com and in Frontgate catalogues from February 2014 through December 2023 for between $600 and $1,400.



Cinmar has received three reports of incidents involving consumers' fingers becoming entrapped between the adjustable backrest and the chair frame.



Further, about 580,000 units of JoyJolt Declan Glass Coffee Mugs were recalled by New York-based MM Products Inc. for burn and laceration hazards. The JoyJolt Drinkware Declan Single-Wall Glass Coffee Mugs were made in China and sold online at amazon and www.joyjolt.com from September 2019 through May 2022 for between $20 and $25 for a set of six mugs.



There have been 103 incidents of the recalled coffee glasses breaking at the base, resulting in 56 injuries. These included 35 burns across the body from spilled hot liquids, and 21 cuts. Seven incidents required medical attention, including surgery and stitches.



Lebanon, Tennessee-based CBOCS Distribution Inc. said Orly recalled about 3,600 units of lavender scented candles in a round wooden bread bowl sold exclusively at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, citing fire and burn risks.



They were made in Vietnam and sold at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store retail stores from November 2023 through May 2024 for about $13. The firm has received eight reports of flames reaching excessive heights, including three reports of minor burns.



Louisville, Colorado -based Head Rush Technologies called back about 2,200 units of TRUBLUE iQ Auto Belay Devices due to risk of fall. The products, made in the U.S., were sold online from November 2022 through February 2024 for between $2,800 and $4,600. The firm has received 31 reports of incidents involving impaired retraction, including one consumer fall. No injuries have been reported.



In addition, about 500 units of Theefun Kids Gardening Tools sets sold exclusively on Amazon were called back by Thousandshores due to violation of the Federal Phthalates ban.



The recall also includes about 300 units of cargo bicycles manufactured by Babboe B.V. due to fall risk, as well as about 400 units of six-drawer dressers, imported by Global Home USA and sold exclusively at Rooms To Go, citing tip-over and entrapment risks.



In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement or refund, depending on each product.



