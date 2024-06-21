

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fashion company PVH Corp. (PVH) announced Friday that its affiliated premium lifestyle brand Tommy Hilfigeras entered into a multi-year partnership with the United States SailGP Team as its Official Lifestyle Apparel Partner.



The U.S. SailGP Team partnership will launch globally at the Season 5 opening Sail Grand Prix in November 2024. SailGP is world-renowned for its flying boats, record-breaking speeds and adrenaline-fueled races. The U.S. SailGP Team is led by co-owners Ryan and Margaret McKillen, and Mike Buckley as CEO.



Tommy Hilfiger said, 'By fusing intense racing and elite performance with international competition in iconic venues around the world, SailGP is making waves in adrenaline sport. Mike Buckley and the U.S. SailGP team have a unique vision to create a story and an impact that goes well beyond sporting competitions. I am so inspired by their grit, determination and innovation, and together we have the opportunity to disrupt sailing and bring something new to fans globally.'



