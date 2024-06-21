Waka Coffee & Tea Expands to Walmart in Texas Amidst Instant Beverage Boom

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Waka Coffee & Tea is thrilled to announce the launch of its products at Walmart stores across Texas. This exciting rollout begins with the introduction of Waka's instant tea line, with additional instant coffee products set to follow later this year.

Instant beverages are experiencing significant growth, driven by consumers' desire for convenience and versatility. With Waka's instant teas, customers can easily prepare hot or iced teas, perfect for any occasion. Waka's products are also ideal for creating social media sensations like loaded teas and whipped coffees, allowing for fun and creative beverage experiences at home.

This milestone was achieved through Walmart's Open Call event, an innovative initiative that gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to present their U.S.-made products for potential inclusion in Walmart stores. Waka Coffee & Tea was honored to be chosen from thousands of applicants, underscoring the brand's dedication to quality, innovation, and sustainability in the instant coffee and tea categories.

"At Waka, our goal is to provide affordable, delicious, and convenient beverage options while also prioritizing environmental responsibility," said David Kovalevski, Founder and CEO of Waka Coffee & Tea. "Waka's instant teas and coffees are an excellent match for Walmart's customers, and the brand is leveraging its successful online presence to bring these products to a broader audience. At Waka, we believe in delivering great-tasting beverages that fit seamlessly into our consumers' busy lives -all in an affordable way."

Waka Coffee & Tea is also dedicated to making a positive impact through its "Add Water, Give Water" program, which helps fund clean water initiatives across the globe. The company also demonstrates its commitment to sustainability by using packaging made from post-consumer recycled materials.

About Waka Coffee & Tea

Founded in 2018, Waka Coffee & Tea is dedicated to reviving the instant coffee and tea categories with high-quality, easy-to-make products that don't compromise on taste. The brand aims to simplify daily routines by offering effortless solutions for delicious drinks, whether at home or on-the-go. Waka's instant coffees and teas deliver rich flavors and the satisfying experience of freshly brewed beverages in seconds. Committed to affordability, great taste, and sustainability, Waka Coffee & Tea continues to innovate and expand its product range. With a rapidly growing online presence and successful retail expansion, Waka serves a wide audience of beverage enthusiasts. Their products are now available in hundreds of stores, including Public Lands by Dicks Sporting Good, L.L.Bean, and Walmart.

