

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024, while trimming revenue outlook.



For fiscal 2024, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $14.55 raised to $14.95 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $16.00 to $16.40 per share on revenue between $2.18 billion and $2.19 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $13.95 to $14.35 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $15.60 to $16.00 per share on revenue between $2.20 billion and $2.21 billion.



On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $15.98 per share on revenues of $2.20 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



