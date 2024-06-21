Anzeige
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashtead Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21

Ashtead Group plc

21 June 2024

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 20 June 2024 it made awards under its Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").

Awards under the LTIP comprise the conditional right to receive ordinary shares of 10p each. Vesting of awards is subject to continued employment and the achievement of challenging performance targets set by the Remuneration Committee. The Company intends to utilise shares held by the Group's Employee Share Ownership Trust to fulfil any obligations to award shares to employees, which may arise.

Executive directors, who were directors at time the awards were made are required to hold any vested shares, after selling sufficient shares to fund their tax liability, for a further two years from the date of vesting.

The following awards were made to the executive directors:

Director

Number of ordinary 10p shares covered by the award

Brendan Horgan

59,390

Michael Pratt

26,333

The closing mid-market share price on the award date was 5,434p.

The exercise price for the above awards is GBP1 for all ordinary shares to which the award relates. No consideration was paid for the grant of any of these awards.

Contact:

Will Shaw

Tel: 020 7726 9761


