

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - An agreement that aims at helping Ukraine access world markets by facilitating transit through European Union countries and further developing its links with the EU market has been extended for one year.



First signed on June 29 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the agreement has substantially increased trade by road between Ukraine and the EU, to the benefit of both economies.



The Agreement is prolonged until June 30, with tacit renewal for another period of six months, unless one of the parties disagrees and has solid and clear evidence that there is a major disturbance of its road transport market or that the Agreement's objectives are clearly no longer being met.



