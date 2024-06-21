

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has issued a medical product alert on falsified semaglutides, the type of medicines that are used for treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity in some countries.



The alert addresses three falsified batches of product of semaglutide class of medicines, specifically, brand Ozempic, which have been detected in Brazil and U.K. in October 2023, and the United States in December 2023.



WHO said that its Global Surveillance and Monitoring System has been observing increased reports on falsified semaglutide products in all geographical regions since 2022. This is the first official notice issued by WHO after confirmation of some of the reports.



'WHO advises healthcare professionals, regulatory authorities and the public be aware of these falsified batches of medicines,' said Dr Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products. 'We call on stakeholders to stop any usage of suspicious medicines and report to relevant authorities'.



WHO said it has been observing increased demand for these medicines as well as reports on falsification. WHO warned that these products could have harmful effects to people's health; if the products don't have the necessary raw components, falsified medicines can lead to health complications resulting from unmanaged blood glucose levels or weight. Another undeclared active ingredient that may be contained in the injection device - insulin - will lead to an unpredictable range of health risks or complications.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken