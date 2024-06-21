

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to health officials in Chatham County, Georgia, and Lake County, Illinois, the West Nile Virus disease has been detected in the local mosquito population.



The mosquito population from the south side of Savannah in Chatham County, and Highland Park in Lake County tested positive for the virus, which can infect humans, birds, mosquitoes, and mammals.



The primary carriers of this virus are culex pipiens mosquitoes, usually seen during dry and hot weather. Most often, the virus does not cause any symptoms but some people may become ill within three to 15 days of getting bitten by the infected mosquito.



West Nile virus causes mild to moderate symptoms of fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can cause life-threatening diseases like encephalitis, meningitis, and meningoencephalitis.



'We can take steps to 'Fight the Bite' to protect ourselves and our families from a potentially deadly disease,' said Mark Pfister, executive director of the Lake County health department.



To reduce the risk of infection, health officials have advised people to avoid outside activities during summer, cover exposed skin by wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, apply mosquito repellent creams, eliminate standing water from the surroundings, and shut the doors and windows properly to keep mosquitoes away.



