

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Maria Kitay, a 67-year-old resident of North Hills, Pittsburgh, has become the first person to receive a groundbreaking vaccine developed to target early-stage breast cancer.



This revolutionary vaccine, created through a collaboration between UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh, specifically targets Stage-0 ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a non-invasive form of breast cancer. Administered in three doses, this vaccine marks a significant step towards preventing the progression of breast cancer.



Dr. Olivera Finn, an esteemed immunologist from the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, dedicated decades to researching and developing this pioneering vaccine. The ultimate objective of this innovative vaccine is to hinder the progression of breast cancer, potentially leading to the prevention of the disease altogether.



At UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, Kitay received the final dose of the vaccine on Thursday morning and is now scheduled to undergo standard surgery to remove her tumor on July 3.



Moving forward, an upcoming clinical trial will involve administering the vaccine to approximately 50 women with similar profiles to Kitay. Dr. Emilia Diego, a renowned breast surgical oncologist at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, highlighted that the vaccine aims to train the immune system to identify and combat pre-cancerous cells before they transform into invasive cancer.



Diego emphasized that the initial trial, known as the phase 1 trial, seeks to establish the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, as well as its ability to induce an immune response. If the results from the initial study with the first 50 patients yield promising outcomes, the research team plans to proceed with a larger trial. The researchers are optimistic that the vaccine will bolster the immune system's capability to identify and hinder the progression of precancerous cells, thereby preventing early breast cancer recurrence or its progression to invasive cancer.



