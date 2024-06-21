

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - China's Huawei Technologies has reached 900 million active consumer devices with the company's HarmonyOS, Consumer Business Chairman Richard Yu said, adding that the company's premium devices sales have surged by 72 percent during the first five-months of 2024.



'No one can extinguish the starlight in the sky. Today, the future of HarmonyOS is set,' Yu said during a developer conference in Dongguan, China. 'Let's enjoy the brilliant galaxy that belongs to us.'



One of the notable reasons for the surge in sales is the launch of Mate 60 Pro smartphones in September. Following this, Huawei reported a profit of 19.6 billion yuan, equivalent to $2.7 million, in the first quarter, up 564 percent from the previous year. Similarly, sales during the same period rose by 37 percent to 178.8 billion yuan or $24.7 billion.



During the meeting, Yu said that the company is preparing for the launch of Mate 70, a successor of Mate 60 Pro, later this year, adding that it would be powered by HarmonyOS Next.



He highlighted Huawei's Ascend artificial intelligence infrastructure, which is 1.1 times more effective in training AI models compared with other firms, Bloomberg reports.



