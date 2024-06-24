

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Ascentage Pharma said that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of American depositary shares representing its ordinary shares.



The company has not yet determined the number of shares to be offered or the price range for the proposed offering.



The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.



